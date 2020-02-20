Adobe Inc. offers ₹43-lakh package to GNITS student

Global IT major Adobe Inc has offered a student from Telangana an attractive pay package of ₹43 lakh per annum. M. Lohitha Reddy, is in her B.Tech final year Computer Science Engineering at G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science (GNITS) in Hyderabad.

A statement from the college said that around 440 students were placed in various companies, out of which more than 200 students were selected with an annual package of ₹6 lakh and above. Around 100 students from first and second year from all the branches were selected for internship with a stipend of maximum ₹50,000 per month.

Chairman P. Subba Reddy and secretary of GNITS G. Srividya Reddy said that the companies that visited the campus include Adobe Inc, Amazon, JP Morgan, Service Now, Micron, Deloitte, Invesco, Bank of America, State Street, and Hexagon, among others.

The college organised several workshops to enhance the technical knowledge of students to help them in their placements, said principal K. Ramesh Reddy.