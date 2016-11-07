Hyderabad

Uppal stadium boasts of digital scoreboard

Costing Rs. 60 lakh, the scoreboard is of great value for fans who are expected to watch the Bangladesh-India test match in February next

There was something to cheer for die-hard fans of cricket who watch even the first-class games at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal) here. For, Hyderabad Cricket Association has put up what is said to be the first-of-its-kind digital scoreboard which will be a permanent facility and of immense benefit to the fans in terms of knowing all the details about the on-going match at the venue.

Costing about Rs. 60 lakh, it was installed by TV Media group, as HCA felt it would be of great value for the fans who are expected to watch the Bangladesh-India test match to be played here in February next and also for all subsequent major matches, including the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL).

What’s most impressive about the giant, digital scoreboard is that it gives every detail of the action out there on the field which hitherto has been the privilege of the media in the media box and a select few watching the matches from the corporate boxes on TV if there was to be live telecast. Interestingly, the digital board displays even the day’s temperature, besides the complete score.

“Yes, we take pride in being the first Association to have this for a Ranji Trophy game. And, we hope the fans will enjoy the matches much better as even less-known players will be identified,” says a senior HCA official with a justifiable sense of pride.

Well, with the giant screen available in the eastern stands and this digital scoreboard right in the opposite stand, the fans, like the few who have trooped into the venue for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Ranji game featuring the star player Yuvraj Singh, can really take note of the major milestones on the field next time they watch the matches here.

