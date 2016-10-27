Incubation hub for aerospace on the anvil

A number of projects seeking to encourage innovation as well as create a pipeline of skilled manpower for specific sectors and attract investment are being pursued by Telangana, B.V.Papa Rao, Adviser to the State government, said here on Wednesday.

The former bureaucrat, who was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day TiE-ISB Connect 2016, counted in the list the incubation facility under consideration for the aerospace sector.

For the project, involving NITI Aayog member and scientist V.K.Saraswat, the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad had recently sent a proposal to the Union Defence Ministry.

The State government, Mr.Rao said, was also in discussion with the IIT-H and the scientist to promote metal 3D printing as a sector. “We are also having a dialogue with the NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation),’ he said.

Metal 3D printing is the latest in the process of building prototypes in various industries and offers multiple benefits.

Noting that the skill policy of Telangana was at an advanced stage of preparation, Mr.Rao said the State government with the Carnegie Mellon University would be setting up an institute to train manpower for the Big Data sector. Fifty acres, located between Gachibowli and Shamshabad, had been identified for the facility, which would emerge into a big attraction for companies to invest in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Indian School of Business Dean Rajendra Srivastava said ISB was looking at a role of an accelerator for start-ups. T-Hub CEO Jay Krishnan pointed out how besides incubators, academic institutions and support structures like TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) were crucial for the start-up eco-system.

TiE Hyderabad president Suresh Challa and Tie-ISB Connect chair Ananth Rao said the event served as a forum for networking, raising funds, mentoring besides showcasing of ideas.