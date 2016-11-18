HC seeks details of survey of Mallannasagar lands

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankara Narayana on Wednesday asked the Telangan government to submit the details of the survey which the State claimed to have conducted regarding agricultural labour in six villages which would be submerged under the Mallannasagar project.

Counsel for the petitioners submitted

that the GO MS 123 tried to undermine the role of Grama Sabha and the other mandatory processes.

The petitioners contended that land could not be acquired for any project without completion of the environment impact assessmentas. The Bench wanted an affidavit from the government.