Group-I exam: objections to be considered

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to evaluate the answer scripts of Data Interpretation and Problem Solving paper of the Group-I Mains examination conducted in September for only 140 marks by excluding some questions that were objected to by candidates. In a statement here, TSPSC Secretary Parvathi Subramanian said that several candidates had raised objections to some questions from outside the syllabus. An expert committee headed by Chukka Ramaiah examined the objections and reported that questions 5(a) and 5(b) of Section-I were from outside the prescribed syllabus. The TSPSC decided to compute the marks obtained for 140 marks and calculate the total marks so obtained in proportion to total of 150 marks.
