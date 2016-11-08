Develop Yadadri with unique features: CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials concerned to take special care to have a specific plan in utilising every inch of land on the sacred hillock since the State Government has decided to develop the Yadadri temple with several unique features.

At a marathon review meeting held here on the development of Yadadri on Monday, the Chief Minister said it was a great temple in the making and a comprehensive plan had to be worked out not only for the temple hillock but its surroundings too. He directed the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) to prepare a master plan keeping in mind all such aspects.

Stating that the number of pilgrims visiting the Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple at Yadadri was crossing one lakh a day during holidays and special occasions, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to develop facilities and amenities to handle even bigger rush. It should have spirituality reflecting everywhere and should also possess facilities of a tourism place, he suggested.

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, Special Chief Secretary M.G. Gopal, YTDA Special Officer Kishan Rao, Yadadri District Collector Anita Ramachandran, architects others attended the meeting that spanned over six hours.

“Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple is an important spiritual centre in Telangana and one can find persons with names associated with it in every village in the State. Devotees flood the temple particularly during ‘Magham, Chaitram, Vaishakham, Jyeshtham and Phalguna’ months”, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao stated.