Chief Minister seeks vision document on roads

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the Roads and Buildings officials to take up a comprehensive study on various aspects of roads in the State, including national and state highways, and prepare a Vision document about the same.

Expressing anguish at the number of deaths due to road accidents on a regular basis at a review meeting at his camp office here on Tuesday, Mr. Rao asked the officials to study the condition of the roads, devise programmes required to improve the road network, identify roads to be built through Central schemes and list measures to lay roads that can withstand adverse climate conditions.

Mr. Rao suggested re-laying of the roads in a straight line correcting the steep turns, to avoid accidents. Bypass roads should be built so that the national and State highways steer clear of towns and large villages.

He asked officials for proposals on road under-bridges, road over-bridges, culverts, causeways and underpasses to be built on highways, and their phase-wise construction incorporated in the vision document.

Special attention should be paid to areas where roads are more prone to damage through rains and water logging.

Mr.Rao asked the officials to study the modern technology and methods adopted by European countries and the USA towards this direction.

He asked officials to immediately start the works of Regional Ring Road outside the Outer Ring Road, for a length of 330 kilometres, and to prepare an action plan for completion of works within two years.

Observing that the Detailed Project Reports are time consuming, he asked officials to divide the work into packages if need be, so that the time taken for each DPR is reduced.

Deputy Chief Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali, Ministers Tummala Nageshwara Rao and Ch.Laxma Reddy, besides officials from the department participated in the meeting.