3 held for threatening man with air gun

The Khammam Two Town police on Saturday arrested three persons hailing from Nepal for allegedly threatening a local fast food centre owner, who is also a native of the Himalayan country, with an air gun over a financial matter.

Those arrested have been identified as Ramachandra Bohara, 41, Suresh Bohara, 23, Sanil Bohara, 20, all residents of Yeshwanthpur near Bengaluru.

Acting on a complaint filed by Tej Bahadur, a Nepali man who runs a fast food joint at Mayuri Centre in the town, police arrested the trio near the new bus stand here on Saturday morning.

In his complaint, Tej Bahadur alleged that Ramachandra borrowed ₹4 lakh from him in 2014 but did not return the money despite several reminders in the last seven years.

Bahadur accused Ramachandra and two others of threatening him with an air gun if he insisted on repayment of the debt in front of his rented house at VDOs Colony in the town on Thursday night. Further investigation in the case is under way, police added.