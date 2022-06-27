14-year-old boy ends life

Special Correspondent June 27, 2022 22:14 IST

He was dejected over parents’ decision to admit him to residential school

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Bhagyanagar Tanda in Karepalli mandal late on Monday afternoon. Sources said that the boy was depressed over his parents’ decision to admit him to a State-run residential high school in Konijerla mandal in the current academic year. He took the drastic step while his mother was busy attending to household chores in the backyard and father was away from home around Monday afternoon. A pall of gloom descended over the tribal hamlet following the tragic incident. The Karepalli police registered a case and are investigating. Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000



