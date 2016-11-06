‘T-Hub embodies India’s startup ecosystem’

Union Minister of Information Technology, Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday appreciated the Telangana Government’s initiatives in developing the T-Hub and expressed confidence that such initiatives would make the City of Pearls, one of the top start-up cities of the world.

In a visit, that was dubbed as a run-up to the first anniversary of T-Hub, the Union Minister accompanied by Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao went around the T-Hub on Saturday.

The technology and startup incubation centre will celebrate its first anniversary on November 12. The Union Minister was in the city to participate in the meeting of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

“T-Hub clearly embodies what we believe — India’s start-up ecosystem. What the T-Hub has done for India is impressive and we hope to replicate it in other States,” the Union Minister said.

“I will surely use this as an example of progress and innovation wherever I travel in the world. The innovative start-ups I met and the work they are collaboratively creating makes me congratulate T-Hub and the government of Telangana on this great achievement,” said a visibly thrilled Mr. Ravishankar Prasad and added that Hyderabad was fast emerging as a innovation hub city on the global map.

Gateway for innovation

Walking the Union Minister through the premises of T-Hub, Mr. Rama Rao said: “We are happy with the progress we have made through T-Hub. Today we can confidently say Hyderabad is fast progressing as a gateway for innovation to and from India.”

Founder and COO of T-Hub Srinivas Kollipara said the objective was to ensure that enough start-up activity happened around Hyderabad. “We are proud of the unique model we have set up in Hyderabad which is not just structured but provides ready access to anyone looking at start-up activity in India,” he said.