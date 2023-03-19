HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yamuna cleaning, more sewer connectivity in Delhi budget plans

Delhi government sources said the 2023-24 budget will also include plans to clear the three landfills on a war footing by collaborating with the MCD

March 19, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Yamuna river in Delhi.

The Yamuna river in Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

As part of plans to beautify the Capital, the 2023-24 budget will focus on cleaning the Yamuna and clearing the three landfills on a war footing, Delhi government sources said.

The government also plans to improve the infrastructure by increasing sewage treatment capacity from 632 million gallons per day (MGD) to 890 MGD in the coming year. Sewer connectivity to colonies will be raised from 747 colonies to 1,317, sources added.

The budget will include a proposal to collaborate with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to provide financial assistance to clear the three landfill sites in the next two years.

Related Topics

Delhi / state budget and tax / rivers / environmental cleanup

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.