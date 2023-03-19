Yamuna cleaning, more sewer connectivity in Delhi budget plans

March 19, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

As part of plans to beautify the Capital, the 2023-24 budget will focus on cleaning the Yamuna and clearing the three landfills on a war footing, Delhi government sources said.

The government also plans to improve the infrastructure by increasing sewage treatment capacity from 632 million gallons per day (MGD) to 890 MGD in the coming year. Sewer connectivity to colonies will be raised from 747 colonies to 1,317, sources added.

The budget will include a proposal to collaborate with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to provide financial assistance to clear the three landfill sites in the next two years.