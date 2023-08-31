HamberMenu
Two detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

Pro-Khalistan messages were found on the walls of Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stadiums on August 27

August 31, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A worker paints a wall on which pro-Khalistan slogans were written at Shivaji Park metro station in New Delhi on August 27, 2023.

A worker paints a wall on which pro-Khalistan slogans were written at Shivaji Park metro station in New Delhi on August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police has detained two persons in connection with writing pro-Khalistan messages on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations ahead of the G20 Summit, officials said on Thursday (August 31).

Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the two persons were detained from Punjab by the Delhi Police's Special Cell. Another officer said that their interrogation was underway.

Pro-Khalistan messages — "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad" — were found on the walls of Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stadiums on August 27. A wall of a government school in Nangloi was also found defaced.

A purported video was released by the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which showed the defaced walls of the metro stations.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, spokesperson for the SFJ, had said in the video, "G20 nations, when you will be meeting in Delhi on September 10, we will be organising a Khalistan referendum in Canada."

On January 19, ahead of the Republic Day, "anti-national" and "Khalistan-related” graffiti appeared on walls in some areas of west Delhi, including Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and Peeragarhi, police said.

