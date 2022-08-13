Tricolour sales soar amid sky-high demand in Capital

Suppliers scramble to deliver orders as ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign gains traction

Manufacturers and retailers of the national flag in the Capital are going into overdrive as they race to meet the sky-high demand for the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day.

The Central government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is witnessing an unprecedented response across the country with citizens keen to hoist or display the Tricolour in their homes between August 13 and 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Many flag manufacturers in the Capital say they have never undertaken such large orders. While some have stopped manufacturing other products to increase the supply flow, others have opened new factories to the meet the increased demand.

Suppliers, however, say they won’t be hiking prices as they draw pride in making sure the national flag reaches every home. “We are ready to work on a ‘no profit, no loss’ basis because of the pride associated with manufacturing the Tricolour,” says Jai Singh Sharma, the owner of Jai Padma Shree Tradex. Mr. Sharma says he is selling 20x30-inch flags at ₹200 without making a profit.

‘A boon for all’

Abdul Gaffar, who runs a shop in Sadar Bazaar, says the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has been a boon to both suppliers and workers as sales and incomes have doubled. He says he has been in the business of manufacturing flags for the past 60 years and he is aiming to produce two lakh flags a day.

“Our business runs round the year as we supply flags of all political parties for election rallies. In the run-up to Independence Day, we have doubled workers’ salaries. From around ₹500 a day, they make up to ₹12,000 per day now. No one is complaining about putting in extra hours as their earnings have improved sharply.”

Ankit Roy, the owner of Fabric Foundry, says the campaign has given a fillip to those in search of employment in the country. “It is drawing more people to the production line and all the flags are ‘Made in India’ from start to finish. It is a great way to increase jobs.”

Mr. Roy adds that the collective push to celebrate the Tricolour this year has thrown a lifeline to small businesses that were reeling under losses during the COVID-induced lockdown.

He says producing textiles had traditionally been his shop’s main source of income and he has now fully turned to making flags. “Flags are also a form of fabric. We already have expertise in this field and we are working round the clock to deliver our orders on time.”