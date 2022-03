Traders' body asks Delhi govt. to announce separate fund for development of markets

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Sunday said it has sent its suggestions to the Delhi government for the upcoming budget, demanding a separate fund for the development of markets.

CTI’s seven-point draft of demands to the city government included developing industrial areas, organising shopping festivals, simplification of GST registration and a VAT amnesty scheme.

The budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly is going to begin on March 23, with the budget likely being presented on March 25.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said a separate fund should be allocated for the development of markets as many markets of Delhi lack even the basic facilities.

"Traders suggested that adequate toilets for women should be ensured in the markets, CCTV cameras installed and wires put underground. Roads are broken in many markets and sewers get clogged after the slightest rain. The Delhi government should allocate a separate fund for the beautification of the markets," Mr. Goyal said in a statement.

Shopping festivals and business fairs should be organised to boost business and the government should provide exemption in SGST to traders who offer discounts during the shopping festivals, he added.

The CTI said the government should make efforts to develop historical food hubs such as the Paranthe Wali Gali in Chandni Chowk, Roshan Di Kulfi in Karol Bagh, Kachori Wala in Kamla Nagar, Kumar Samosa in Moti Nagar, etc.

It also demanded that the Delhi government should announce an amnesty scheme to settle old VAT cases, simplify GST registration and provide pension and health insurance to traders.

"There is a demand from traders that they should get pension and health insurance after a certain age. Many lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic. Many businessmen have no one in their families. If they get the facility of pension and health insurance, they will get some relief," the statement said.

The traders' body said there is a lack of civic amenities in many industrial areas as they have no water pipelines.

"The transport system in many industrial areas is not good. It is difficult for workers to reach factories. DTC buses should be arranged there. Most of the industrial areas are on the outskirts of Delhi. There is no metro connectivity either. This should be improved," the CTI statement said.