Three more arrested in Jahangirpuri clashes

36 people, including three juveniles, have been arrested so far

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri clashes that broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Jahir Khan alias Jalil, 48, Anabul alias Sheikh, 32, who had been absconding were arrested from Jahangirpuri on Friday, while Tabrez, 40, was arrested on Saturday. A total of 36 people, including three juveniles, have been arrested by the police so far.

CCTV footage

A senior police officer said that Jahir Khan and Anabul were identified through CCTV footage and the statements by the witnesses who alleged that the duo actively participated in the violence. They switched off their phones and kept changing their locations. The police, however traced them near Jahangirpuri when they returned home.

Jalil was seen brandishing a pistol in the CCTV footage, so the police are probing whether he opened fired or not. However, Anabul was an active participant in the clashes, the officer said.

The clashes broke out between two communities during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, in which eight police personnel and a local were left injured. According to the police, stones and arson were thrown during the clashes, while some vehicles were torched.