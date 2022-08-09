Students hold protest against CUET

Various student bodies, including the RSS-affiliated ABVP, organised protests in different parts of the Capital against the ‘mismanagement’ in conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) here on Monday.

“We have been against the CUET because it promotes centralisation of education. The flaws in the system and the way it has been mismanaged have risked the future of millions of students,” said Kunal Sehrawat, NSUI State chief.

Akshit Dahiya, the secretary of ABVP’s Delhi unit, said in case the glitches in the CUET are not fixed soon, the student organisation will come out in protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the exams.

The second phase of the CUET started last week. However, students faced several issues while appearing for the exams — last-minute test centre changes, not receiving admit cards, computers not working etc., which is likely to cause a delay in the admissions process for universities accepting the CUET scores.