SIT formed to probe Shahdara assault case

Two more, including teenager, held

The Delhi police on Saturday set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the Shahdara sexual assault and public shaming case reported on January 26.

Also, a 14-year-old boy and an adult were apprehended in addition to the 11 persons caught earlier. “An autorickshaw used in the abduction of the victim has also been recovered,” DCP R. Sathiyasundaram said. The police said a 10-member team under an ACP-rank officer has been formed for speedy investigation.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old married woman was sexually assaulted, tonsured, publicly shamed and paraded with a blackened face and a garland of shoes around her neck in Shahdara. Videos of the incident went viral.