Sisodia asks Baijal not to take decisions in matters falling under govt. ambit

Stop meeting officials, he tells L-G

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, saying it has come to his notice that for the past many months, the latter has been giving directions to government officials on matters, which are under the ambit of the Delhi government, without consulting with the Ministers.

He also urged the L-G to not take any decisions on subjects falling under the Delhi government’s ambit.

“It has also come to my notice that you have been issuing directions to officials in meetings about matters that fall under the ambit of the elected government of Delhi. Also, officials from L-G office pressure governement officials for implementing those decisions,” Mr. Sisodia wrote.

Mr. Sisodia said it is a chance for Mr. Baijal to take a stand. He said in the future, people will remember him as someone who took a stand “against the BJP” and protected democracy.

‘Murder of democracy’

“I want to request you with respect to please stop taking decisions on matters, which are under the ambit of the elected government of Delhi. Please stop calling meetings with officials on these matters and giving them orders. These meetings and the decisions being taken in these meeting are not just unconstitutional, but against the orders of the Supreme Court,” the letter read. Mr. Sisodia also termed it as a “murder of democracy”.

“Whatever political pressure you may have, being on the post of L-G, you should do only what strengthens democracy,” the letter said.