Sikh body to give food to home-bound migrants

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday said it will provide free packed food to stranded migrant workers, pilgrims and students who will travel to their respective States on the special trains announced by the Centre.

It said vegetarian food packets would be given to all home-bound passengers for the entire travel period. DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said:“Volunteers of the DSGMC will distribute these food packets to railway passengers at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Anand Vihar station and Nizamuddin, apart from others, depending on the demand and routes that the trains take.