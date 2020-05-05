Sikh body to give food to home-bound migrants

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday said it will provide free packed food to stranded migrant workers, pilgrims and students who will travel to their respective States on the special trains announced by the Centre.
It said vegetarian food packets would be given to all home-bound passengers for the entire travel period. DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said:“Volunteers of the DSGMC will distribute these food packets to railway passengers at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Anand Vihar station and Nizamuddin, apart from others, depending on the demand and routes that the trains take.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.