Delhi

Sikh body to give food to home-bound migrants

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday said it will provide free packed food to stranded migrant workers, pilgrims and students who will travel to their respective States on the special trains announced by the Centre.

It said vegetarian food packets would be given to all home-bound passengers for the entire travel period. DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said:“Volunteers of the DSGMC will distribute these food packets to railway passengers at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Anand Vihar station and Nizamuddin, apart from others, depending on the demand and routes that the trains take.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 2:03:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/sikh-body-to-give-food-to-home-bound-migrants/article31506076.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY