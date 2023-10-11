HamberMenu
‘Shut down coaching centres not complying with statutory norms’

The Delhi High Court said there can be no compromise on the issue of students’ safety

October 11, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The High Court was hearing a batch of petitions related to the operations of coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar.

The High Court was hearing a batch of petitions related to the operations of coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Coaching institutes that do not comply with statutory requirements under the Master Plan for Delhi-2021 must be shut down, the High Court told the city authorities on Tuesday.

“There can be no compromise on the issue of safety of students,” a Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula observed. The direction came while hearing a batch of petitions raising concerns over the operation of coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar, which is a hub of institutes that prepare students for competitive exams.

The court itself initiated one of the pleas after taking cognisance of a fire that broke out in an institute in Mukherjee Nagar on June 15.

It also allowed two separate pleas by Mukherjee Nagar residents and the Coaching Federation of India seeking to be made a party in the case. It also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi government, and the Mukherjee Nagar police station SHO to file their status reports on the matter.

