Shortage of anti-rabies vaccine

Delhi government hospitals are facing “acute shortage” of anti-rabies vaccine due to a fall in drug supply, prompting the Centre to call a meeting of health officers and hospital in-charges on Friday, officials said.

The LNJP Hospital, GB Pant Hospital and other city government-run facilities are facing shortage as the suppliers are unable to replenish the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV).

“The shortage of ARV at city government-run hospitals has led to patients thronging anti-rabies clinics at Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital,” a senior health ministry official said.

A senior health ministry official said that a meeting chaired by the Director General of Health Services was convened to discuss the situation, and officials were assured all possible help to tackle the crisis.

