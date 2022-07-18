SFI seeks second chance for students who failed to appear for CUET

Activists protest against NTA mismanagement in front of UGC office

The Student Federation of India (SFI) on Monday organised a protest in front of the University Grants Commission (UGC) office seeking a second chance for students who were unable to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) due to change in examination centre.

So far, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had officially not responded to the issue but sources have said that the agency is now looking into the complaints received from students.

Many aspirants appearing for CUET had to face problems due to change in their centres. The SFI in a statement said, “Several students were unable to attend CUET due to lack of planning and execution on the part of the NTA. We demand that the UGC call off examinations through CUET, and urge direct universities to conduct entrance examinations as done previously.”

It said that discrepancies could be expected when the results are announced.

Three demands

The SFI said that in a memorandum, it had put forth three demands to the UGC. First, students whose centres were changed at the last minute should be allowed to reappear for the exams. Second, the UGC allow students who had to appear for multiple exams on the same day to reappear on a later date. Finally, to hold the officials “responsible for this fiasco” accountable.

SFI Delhi state secretary Pritish Menon said, "Either the NTA reorganise all the tests or else allow this batch to take admission through the previous admission procedure. It is clear that the 'One Nation, One Exam' policy is a sham.”