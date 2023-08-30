Sexual assault of schoolboys: CM suspends vice-principal, teachers

August 30, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of the vice-principal and the teachers who allegedly failed to report to the police the sexual assault of two schoolboys.

The students were allegedly abused at a summer camp organised by the school. Some teachers of the school were accused of attempts to hush up the matter. The police have apprehended four classmates of the victims.

The CM directed the Directorate of Education to ensure rigorous training of all principals and teachers on the provisions of the POCSO Act. “Disciplinary action should be initiated against the vice-principal and the teachers for failing to report the matter to the police,” Education Minister Atishi said in a note to the Education Secretary. “The incident should make us reflect and take corrective measures,” she said.