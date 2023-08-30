HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sexual assault of schoolboys: CM suspends vice-principal, teachers

August 30, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of the vice-principal and the teachers.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of the vice-principal and the teachers. | Photo Credit: PTI

:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of the vice-principal and the teachers who allegedly failed to report to the police the sexual assault of two schoolboys.

The students were allegedly abused at a summer camp organised by the school. Some teachers of the school were accused of attempts to hush up the matter. The police have apprehended four classmates of the victims.

The CM directed the Directorate of Education to ensure rigorous training of all principals and teachers on the provisions of the POCSO Act. “Disciplinary action should be initiated against the vice-principal and the teachers for failing to report the matter to the police,” Education Minister Atishi said in a note to the Education Secretary. “The incident should make us reflect and take corrective measures,” she said.

Related Topics

Delhi / high schools

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.