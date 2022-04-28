SDMC Mayor begins encroachment inspection

BJP running extortion racket under the guise of bulldozer justice, says AAP

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Wednesday carried out inspection drives at Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar, taking note of encroachments.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leaders staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters. Senior party leader Durgesh Pathak, along with the Leaders of the Opposition from the three municipal corporations, led the protest, saying the BJP was running extortion rackets “under the guise of bulldozer justice”.“We are getting complaints from all over Delhi that BJP leaders are threatening people with demolition. They are barging into their homes saying that there is a problem in your house; your balcony is wrong, pointing out frivolous shortcomings. They are saying if you don’t want your house to be demolished, then pay a ransom, otherwise we will get bulldozers to run over your house,” said Mr. Pathak, AAP’s municipal corporation in-charge.

‘Routine exercise’

A senior SDMC official said the inspection visits led by the Mayor were part of a routine exercise. The civic body is currently examining the points raised by Mr. Suryan.

“Everyone is now getting ideas that bulldozers will be required, but as of now, there is no such plan or requirement from our end,” the senior official said.

Over the past week, Mr. Suryan has made ambitious announcements stating that the SDMC will carry out “massive campaign” to remove encroachments in areas under its jurisdiction.

However, various SDMC officials have countered the Mayor’s statement, saying that removal of encroachments is a routine exercise. Mr. Suryan, however, remains insistent that the “massive campaign” will take place.

Despite multiple calls, Mr. Suryan did not respond for a comment.

“First, they themselves got illegal constructions done and now they are extorting people by threatening them with demolition. If you have to take out bulldozers, then it should not be run over the houses of the poor but on the houses of BJP leaders who are getting illegal construction done, “ said SDMC Leader of the Opposition, Prem Chauhan (AAP).