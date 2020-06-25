Riots: HC refuses bail to Pathan

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to a man, who allegedly pointed a pistol at a police head constable during the north-east Delhi riots, saying if someone takes law in his hands, then he will have to face the law.

After Justice Suresh Kumar Kait made it clear that he was not inclined to grant any relief to Mr. Pathan, his counsel withdrew the plea.

Mr. Pathan, in his bail plea, had said that he has to take care of his 76-year-old father who is unwell and there is no one in the family to look after him. His advocate said Mr. Pathan has been in judicial custody for 113 days and has clean antecedents and not required for investigation as the chargesheet has been filed.

The Additional Public Prosecutor opposed the bail plea, saying they have got two more CCTV footage clearly showing the accused firing.

The Delhi police had registered a case against him under the IPC and the Arms Act. They said they had recovered the pistol that he had allegedly pointed at a policeman during the communal violence, from his house.