Delhi

Prayer meet held for man who died during parade

The farmers at the Singhu border held a prayer meeting for a 25-year-old protester, who died on January 26 during the tractor parade here, on Thursday.

The deceased — Navreet Singh from U.P., had come to Ghazipur border a week before the parade.

Sakcher Singh, a farmer from Punjab, said: “The prayer meet had begun from the morning. It went for an hour. Some performed kirtans in his memory. Earlier also such prayer meets have been organised in memory of those who died during the agitation.”

‘Paid no respect’

Many farmers alleged that by playing patriotic songs on loudspeakers the security personnel at the site “did not pay respect” to the meet. Gurmeet Singh, a farmer, said: “Even though we cannot tell them anything, we were hopeful that they will stop playing the songs at that time.”

