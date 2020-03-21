Delhi

Police vehicles to blow sirens at 5 p.m. today

During the ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday, Delhi Police will blow siren at 5 p.m.

All the senior officers have been directed to ensure that vehicles of Station House Officers, PCR vans and traffic vehicles will blow siren at 5 p.m. for one minute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted the nation to applaud the selfless work of essential services personnel at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 11:15:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/police-vehicles-to-blow-sirens-at-5-pm-today/article31131858.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY