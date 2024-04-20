Police chiefs of Delhi, Haryana, U.P. hold meet to chalk out poll preparedness

April 20, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

An interstate meeting of police chiefs was held to discuss security arrangements and border surveillance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled in the national capital, the police said on Friday.

The meeting, led by Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) Madhup Tiwari, was attended by officials from the Delhi Police, as well as police chiefs from neighbouring districts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“Gurgaon Commissioner Vikas Arora, Faridabad Commissioner Rakesh Arya, Noida ACP Babloo Kumar, Jhajjar ACP, DCPs and excise officers from Faridabad, and several other officers were present during the meeting,” Mr. Tiwari said after the meeting, which was held on Thursday night.

The police chiefs present aimed at fostering cooperation and synergy among law enforcement agencies by a seamless exchange of intelligence and extending support to ensure the sanctity of the electoral process, police said.

“Interstate collaboration in maintaining law and order during critical periods such as elections is very important,” Mr. Tewari said, adding that other issues, including deployment of paramilitary forces on State borders, joint patrolling at checkpoints, maintaining a vigil on the flow of illicit liquor and cash, and a lookout for unwanted criminals, were also discussed.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has removed several banners, posters and hoardings which violate the model code of conduct, an official said, adding that regular seizures of illicit liquor, cash and narcotic substances are being carried out across districts.

Over 43,000 Delhi Police personnel will be on the ground for election duty to maintain law and order across the Capital. All officers have participated in a training procedure for election duty, the official said.

While Noida goes to polls in the second phase of the election on April 26, Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad will vote in the sixth phase, on May 25.