Delhi

Police chargesheet in riots case today

Normalcy returns to Chand Bagh, north-east Delhi, days after violence.

Normalcy returns to Chand Bagh, north-east Delhi, days after violence.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Former AAP councillor to be named

The Delhi police is likely to file a chargesheet tomorrow over the riots in Chand Bagh area of north-east Delhi, an officer said on Monday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Delhi riots will submit the chargesheet in Karkardooma court. It will be naming suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and 14 others for their alleged involvement in riots.

Chand Bagh was one of the worst-hit area during the riots. IB staffer Ankit Sharma was also found murdered in a drain here.

Viral videos

After videos of rioters hurling stones and bottles from the terrace of a building, belonging to Mr. Hussain, went viral on social media on February 24, a police team and forensic experts went to the building on February 26 and recovered stones, bricks, petrol bombs, acid packs and inflammable substance from the roof.

In the chargesheet, more than 50 people recorded their statement that was supported by other forensic and technical evidences. They will be submitting a 1,000-page chargesheet and it has enough evidences against the people named in the list.

The police have named Mr. Hussain in around 10 cases that were registered during the riots.

