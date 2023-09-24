HamberMenu
Phone theft syndicate busted, 3 held in south-east Delhi

Accused stole over 2,200 mobile phones from city and sold these in Bangladesh

September 24, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari
The South East Delhi Police with the accused and the phones recovered. 

Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A syndicate involved in stealing over 2,200 mobile phones from Delhi and selling them in Bangladesh has been busted, leading to the recovery of 112 phones and three arrests, the police said on Saturday.

Among the accused, Akhil Ahmad and Nawab Sharif used to run a phone repair shop in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur, while Sabir Sardar ran a similar shop in West Bengal’s Bongaon. said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Rajesh Deo.

A senior officer said the racket was busted during an operation by the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the South East district police against mobile thieves and snatchers.

He added that Akhil and Nawab, both 25, were caught on September 19, following a tip-off that they would be come to a place under the Jaitpur police station’s jurisdiction to deal in stolen phones.

The two revealed during interrogation that they stole phones from unsuspecting citizens across Delhi and funnelled them to Bangladesh through West Bengal, the DCP said.

Another officer said the accused used to steal only Android phones as they could not crack the security system in iPhones.

The two accused had sent hundreds of stolen phones to Kolkata, many of which were sent to the shop run by Sardar with another person. From there, these phones reached Bangladesh for sale. Following Akhil and Nawab’s inputs, Sardar was later arrested.

