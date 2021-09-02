Over two lakh CBSE students register for UG courses at DU

First cut-off list likely on Oct. 1, admissions to begin from Oct. 4

The highest number of applicants to undergraduate courses in Delhi University this year were from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), showed data released by the university on Wednesday

Online registration to undergraduate courses closed on Tuesday and the university received over 2.77 lakh paid applications against the 70,000 seats that are on offer this year. Overall, 4,38,696 students have applied for admissions.

Out of the total paid applications, over 2.29 lakh aspirants are from the CBSE, followed by 9,918 from the Board of School Education (Haryana), 9,659 from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), 8,000 from the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education, and 4,824 from the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education.

Due to a high number of students receiving above 95% in their Class 12 Board results, the cut-offs are likely to see a spike.

The CBSE itself saw over 70,000 students scoring above 95% this year, nearly double compared to 38,000 in 2020.

The online application portal for registration to UG courses was launched by the university on August 2.

Officials reiterated that the admission procedure will be fully online and students are not required to be physically present on campuses for any of the admission related formalities.

Regarding number of applicants from each State, Delhi came out on top with 1.15 lakh aspirants, followed by over 55,000 from Uttar Pradesh and over 37,000 from Haryana.

Under the Sports Category, the highest number of applicants, 1358, were for athletics, followed by 1,300 aspirants for football. For the Extra-Curricular Activities category, the highest number of registrations were received for the National Cadet Corps, 3,047 applications, followed by 1,775 for Debate (English).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, admissions under the Sports and ECA categories will be based on certificates and no trials will be held this year.

The first cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses is likely to be released on October 1 and admissions are scheduled to begin from October 4.