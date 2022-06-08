No land left for compensatory afforestation, city projects to be hit

Environmentalists say no new projects should be allowed till green norms are met

Environmentalists say no new projects should be allowed till green norms are met

In what it terms as a crisis that will adversely affect upcoming development projects in the Capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is currently facing a shortage in land for compensatory afforestation.

According to the Forest Conservation Act (1980), compensatory afforestation has to be carried out for the diversion of forest land, or deemed forest land, for non-forest purposes. Agencies carrying out development works are required to compensate for the loss of “land by land” and loss of “trees by trees”.

This issue of shortage of land for compensatory afforestation was raised by the agency in a letter to the Union Environment Ministry in March this year.

Months after the letter, the urban body has “no land” for compensatory afforestation, according to a senior official. The official added that due to this, the agency is not attending to the requests from service agencies — that are executing development projects — to provide land for compensatory afforestation.

One of the projects affected due to scarcity of land for afforestation is the allotment of 15 hectares to the National Highways Authority of India for the Delhi-Saharanpur highway.

In 2021, the DDA had provided 119.76 hectares of land to various service providing agencies for compensatory afforestation.

In the letter to the Ministry, dated March 30, the DDA’s Vice-Chairman Manish Gupta had requested the ministry to relax the guidelines issued under the Forest Conservation Act (1980) and to allow compensatory afforestation on degraded forest land in forest land neighbouring states for projects implemented by the Centre and public sector undertakings.

The DDA, in its letter to the Union Environment Ministry, cited paragraph 2.3 (v) of chapter 2 of the Handbook of Forest Conservation Act, which states: “In exceptional cases where non-forest land for (compensatory afforestation) CA is not available in the same State/UT in which the diversion of forest land is proposed, land for CA can be identified in any other State/UTs, preferably in neighboring State/UTs.”

A senior DDA official stated that the Ministry is yet to respond to the request, while adding that the urban body had also raised the issue of land shortage to the Ministry in May 2021.

The official also said, “The response that we received from the Ministry back then was for us to conduct certain studies, but there was no solution provided from their end.”

The official added, “The land for compensatory afforestation has to be free of encroachments and legal tussles, if we receive the relaxation, it will help solve the crisis. Delhi has a green cover of over 20% and the focus here should be to qualitatively improve the existing cover.”

However, a senior official at the Environment Ministry said that DDA could go ahead with compensatory afforestation in neighbouring states, for which the DDA has to coordinate with the respective state governments, and that it does not require permission from the Ministry.

“What they are seeking is an exclusive relaxation in terms of carrying out compensatory afforestation, which is not possible. If the government relaxes it, then it will have to relax the norms for everyone. I find it hard to believe that an agency which owns over 80% of the land in Delhi says that it has no land left for compensatory afforestation,” said the senior official at the Union Environment Ministry.

While the DDA continues to press for compensatory afforestation in the neighbouring States as a viable solution, Diwan Singh, an environmentalist, stated that the proposed move will not benefit the Capital.

“Compensatory afforestation is done for the purposes of damage control, which is caused by cutting of trees for development projects. If we, do it in the neighbouring States, then it helps the neighbouring State, not the city,” said Mr. Singh.

He added that the urban body was running out of land for afforestation is a clear pointer that the Capital is running out of its planning capacity.

“Infrastructure projects may seem necessary but there has to be a proper assessment of their need and cost. It is more damaging to the city in the environmental aspect, if the DDA doesn’t have land for compensatory afforestation. If this is the case, then the projects should be stopped while the pending afforestation is completed,” Mr. Singh added.