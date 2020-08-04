NIFT fee hike: students boycott online classes

Following a hike in the fee structure, students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) across centres and departments have boycotted online classes since August 3.

In a statement issued, students said that the boycott of classes will continue until authorities provide a written assurance that the fee structure will be revised in view of the current economic situation.

The students added, “Since the NIFT authorities came up with a social media policy, prohibiting any student from maligning its policies and employees on social media, at the occurrence of which they may be debarred from taking exams or sitting for college placements, students have been unable to express their grievances on social media and have turned to sending emails to higher authorities.”

The All India Students’ Association demanded an immediate roll back of the fee hike. “For the upcoming semester, NIFT has increased its fees by around 10%. Most of the courses, including regular laboratory classes, will be impossible to conduct amid the pandemic. Hence, it is complete injustice to force the students to pay full tuition fees. The AISA also demands NIFT to stop threatening the students and recognise the right to their freedom of expression,” read the statement.