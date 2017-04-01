NGT pulls up Delhi govt over destination buses

“Do you (Delhi government) know the state of affairs in Delhi? Children are not able to breathe fresh air and are visiting hospitals every week. Is this what you want for your children,” the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked on Friday.

Acting tough on the Delhi government for not introducing destination buses to help improve air quality in the city, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the Chief Secretary to show cause why point-to-point bus services have not been started date despite an order being issued last year.

Anti-pollution measure

“Why have you not started destination buses? The Chief Secretary of Delhi is directed to submit as to why destination buses have not been introduced,” said the Bench, which included Justice R. S. Rathore.

Destination buses ply from one point to another without any halts. According to the NGT, such buses would encourage people to avoid cars, besides easing traffic jams.