Metro services to start at 4 a.m. from Sept. 8 to 10

September 07, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Metro services will commence at 4 a.m. at all stations from September 8 to 10 in view of the G-20 Summit.

All metro stations will remain open, except the Supreme Court metro station, where passengers won’t be allowed to board or deboard trains, according to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement.

The G-20 Leaders’ Summit will be held on September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam, in Pragati Maidan.

Trains will run every 30 minutes till 6 a.m., after which they will operate as per their normal schedule till 11 p.m.

A senior official said the gates of all metro stations will remain open until directed otherwise by security agencies to facilitate the movement of G-20 delegates.

The DMRC said the decision to start metro services early was taken to facilitate the movement of personnel assigned security, law and order and traffic management duties during the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

Parking curbs

Parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk, and R.K. Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 a.m. on September 8 till September 11 noon, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police asked people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path from September 8 to 10 for walking, cycling or picnics as the areas are part of the “controlled zone”.

‘Use app’

To avoid traffic snarls due to the movement of carcades, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.S. Yadav advised people to use the navigation application, ‘Mapmyindia’.

He said the movement of traffic from Noida, Ghaziabad, and all parts of the city, except for the New Delhi district, will remain unaffected.