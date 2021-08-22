Delhi

Man who set self on fire outside SC dies

A 27-year-old man, who had allegedly set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court, succumbed to injuries on Saturday, the police said.

The man and a woman had tried to end their lives by setting themselves ablaze on August 16. The man had sustained 65% burn injuries and the 24-year-old woman suffered 85%burns. Officials deployed the court rushed them to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The woman is undergoing treatment.

The woman — from U.P.’s Ghazipur — was allegedly raped by a BJP MP in 2019. The accused has been in jail for two years and the matter is undergoing trial.

In a live video before the incident, the woman and the man alleged that a few police officers and other noted people were supporting the accused. In August, a local court in Varanasi issued a non-bailable warrant against her in a case of forgery based on a complaint filed by the accused MP’s brother.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.


Aug 22, 2021

