Man stabs 21-year-old woman to death, held

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man in south-east Delhi’s Bhogal on Friday, the police said.

Kirti was stabbed multiple times by 25-year-old Mohammad Munasir, who was nabbed by the locals while trying to flee the crime spot.

The locals thrashed him before reporting the matter to the police.

Knew each other

Shakeel was taken to AIIMS where he is undergoing treatment, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal. The incident took place at 7 p.m, when the victim, a domestic help, was heading home from Bhogal.

The duo, who knew each other as they lived in Sarai Kale Khan, got into an argument, the police said. Following this, the accused attacked her with a knife.

The victim died during treatment in AIIMS, said the police. The woman stayed with her brother, who was also questioned in connection with the case. However, he said he has no knowledge about any relationship between the duo, the police added.

The victim’s parents live in Tughlakabad Extension.

“A murder case has been registered at Hazarat Nizamuddin police station and the accused has been arrested,” said Mr. Biswal.