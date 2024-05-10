GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man duped of ₹44 lakh over Skype call; 2 held

Published - May 10, 2024 01:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police have arrested from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas two persons after they allegedly duped a man of over ₹44 lakh while posing as “police officers” over a Skype call and claiming that the Customs Department at the Mumbai airport has intercepted a parcel containing narcotics, with his contact details mentioned on it.

The police recovered around ₹4 crore from the accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar, 42, and Rashid Khan, 53.

The police said the accused were involved in several such instances, in which they “interrogated” gullible people through video calls while making similar claims and threatening them with arrest.

On December 30 last year, a resident of Delhi’s Munirka Enclave filed a complaint, alleging that he was “interrogated” over a video call by two “police officers” claiming that the parcel containing narcotics had his Aadhaar card details and mobile number.

The complainant said he was threatened with legal action and they took his bank account details, withdrawing ₹44.5 lakh from his account.

