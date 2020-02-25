Man detained for firing at protesters

A 33-year-old man has been detained for allegedly firing eight rounds in north-east Delhi's Maujpur on Monday, the police said.

The accused — Shahrukh — went to Jaffrabad where a group was protesting against the amended citizenship law, and opened fire at another group that was on the other side, said the police. A policeman, who was trying to pacify the mob, confronted the armed man with a cane in his hand.

The man then aimed the pistol at him, asking the head constable to move away. Following this, the accused again opened fire before fleeing the spot.

Head constable Neeraj Dahiya, who confronted the man, said: “I joined the force to protect people from crimes. How can I run away when a criminal is in front of my eyes. When the armed man ran towards me, I did not get scared.”

After the firing incident, a group of protesters started pelting stones at shops, which belonged to members of the minority community. The protesters damaged window glasses of several houses and also threw fireballs in their balconies.

A senior officer intervened and controlled the situation. A group of anti-CAA protesters went back to the site while the pro-CAA protesters allegedly damaged more property and appealed to locals to join them. They made the appeal from a loudspeaker of a temple.