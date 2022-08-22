Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

The ‘mahapanchayat’ at Jantar Mantar has been called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers’ groups

Hundreds of farmers from different states started reaching Delhi amid heavy security arrangements to participate in a ‘mahapanchayat’ called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

SKM Leaders claimed at some locations, farmers were being stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar, a claim denied by the Delhi Police.

“The mahapanchayat is a one day-long peaceful event where we will reiterate our demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP and cancellation of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 among others,” said Abhimanyu Singh Kohar, SKM (non-political) member and organiser of the ‘mahapanchayat’.

He, however, added that the police is yet to give permission for the ‘mahapanchayat’ at Jantar Mantar.

Mr. Kohar said farmers coming from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were stopped last night and not allowed to reach Jantar Mantar. They were taken to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Rakabganj and Moti Bagh and later released, he said. Kohar said farmers from Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana have reached Delhi and more are coming to take part in the ‘mahapanchayat’.

He said earlier during the farmers’ movement, the central government had promised to consider all our demands but they did “nothing”.

“So here we are again to discuss and raise our demands and chalk out future strategy of the movement,” Mr. Kohar said.

Heavy traffic jam at Ghazipur border

A massive traffic jam was witnessed at Delhi’s Ghazipur border while vehicular movement remained slow at Singhu border amid traffic curbs put by Delhi Police ahead of the ‘mahapanchayat’ called by farmers’ body at Jantar Mantar on Monday, officials said.

They said that all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and the police personnel are on ‘alert mode’.

Long queue of vehicles was seen at the Ghazipur border as each one was being checked by the police. This is part of the security arrangements made in view of the ‘mahapanchayat’, said a senior police officer.

Movement of vehicles at the Singhu Border also remained slow due to additional pickets deployed there in view of the ‘mahapanchayat’, police said.

“Traffic movement has been slow due placement of additional pickets. We are managing the situation according to the flow of traffic. Personnel have been deployed and arrangements would be made without causing any inconvenience to public,” said another senior police officer.

Security beefed up

Officials said security has been beefed up at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur points, ahead of ‘mahapanchayat’.

"In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.

In a tweet, the police also asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to farmers’ ‘mahapanchayat’.

In November 2020, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had camped at border points around Delhi against Centre’s three farm laws, which were repealed a year later. The farmers had suspended their movement in December last year after the Centre assured them to consider their other demands concerning legal guarantee on MSP, withdrawal of cases against them among others.