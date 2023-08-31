HamberMenu
MACP scheme for retired principals gets Delhi L-G nod

MACP scheme was introduced in 2008 to bring relief to government employees from career stagnation

August 31, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the extension of benefits under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme to retired principals and other officials of the Education Department, Raj Niwas sources said on Wednesday.

The move would entitle the retired officials to draw a salary in the higher grade pay from the date of implementation of the scheme or the date they become eligible for it, a Raj Niwas official said.

The Central government had introduced the MACP scheme in September 2008 to provide relief to government employees from career stagnation. It allows employees to be upgraded to a higher grade pay thrice: on the completion of 10, 20, and 30 years of service.

“Despite these retired officials being eligible for financial upgradation from 2008 and their eligibility upheld by various courts and even by the Supreme Court, they had to go through trauma and harassment all these years for no fault of theirs due to indifferent and inhuman attitude of the Education Department. With this L-G’s decision, they would get their due benefits pending for 15 years,” the Raj Niwas official said. The decision will also facilitate grant of financial benefits to similarly placed employees in other departments, he added.

Responding to the L-G’s decision, the Delhi government in a statement said, “Raj Niwas, which has controlled services-related matters for the last eight years, should explain why it did not do this earlier.”

