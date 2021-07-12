Delhi

Lok Adalat resolves over 7,500 cases in Gurugram

More than 7,500 cases were disposed of involving a settlement amount of ₹2.79 crore at the Lok Adalats held in Gurugram on Saturday as part of the second National Lok Adalat this year.

Lalita Patwardhan, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Gurugram informed that around 35,000 cases of all categories were taken up and 7,522 were disposed of, according to a press statement by the authority.

As per the guidelines of Justice Mr. Rajan Gupta, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman, Haryana State Legal Services Authority and S.P. Singh, District and Sessions Judge, and Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Gurugram, Lok Adalats were held at Gurugram Sessions Court and Sub-Divisions courts at Sohna and Pataudi.

Mr. Singh constituted 14 Benches for the Lok Adalats, including two Benches only for traffic challans.


