Librarian jumps before train at Delhi’s Najafgarh metro station, dies

A senior police personnel said that crime team and FSL teams are called to inspect the spot.

July 31, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A 31-year-old librarian ended his life by jumping before a metro train at Najafgarh metro station on Monday morning (July 31), police said.

According to the police, they received a PCR call at 9.26 a.m. regarding a person jumping before the metro at Najafgarh metro station.

“The CCTV footage has been checked and family members of the deceased are here, deceased worked as a librarian at Dev Prayag in Uttarakhand, he was married and had a daughter,” a senior police officer said.

He said that crime team and FSL teams are called to inspect the spot. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC are under way and enquiry is being conducted.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

