GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kejriwal slams BJP over Supreme Court setting aside Chandigarh mayoral poll result

Slamming the BJP, Mr. Kejriwal alleged that the saffron party would do anything to win elections

February 21, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on February 21, Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP over the Supreme Court overturning the outcome of the Chandigarh mayoral poll.

Quoting from the Bhagavad Gita, Mr. Kejriwal said the god decided to intervene and put an end to the prevailing "adharm [unrighteousness]" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He also thanked the Supreme Court and the chief justice of India for the court's verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll, saying it saved the country's democracy.

"It seemed as though god were speaking through the CJI," Kejriwal said, hailing the Supreme Court that declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new mayor of the Union Territory by setting aside the January 30 poll result.

Slamming the BJP, Mr. Kejriwal alleged that the saffron party would do anything to win elections and accused it of indulging in poaching MLAs and toppling governments openly.

He said all the devotees of Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiv-Parvati are with the country and finally, the "adharm" of the BJP will come to an end and "dharm [righteousness]" will prevail.

Mr. Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP over the ongoing farmers' protest and said it is not allowing the agitating farmers to reach Delhi. "Why don't they allow the farmers to come to Delhi? They do not pay the price for their crops and also do not listen to them," he said.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.