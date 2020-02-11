Kejriwal asks cadres not to burst crackers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers during victory celebrations to prevent air pollution.
Party functionaries said though preparations are underway to celebrate the victory in the polls, whose results will be announced on Tuesday, Kejriwal has asked party volunteers not to burst firecrackers as it contributes to pollution.
Other preparations to celebrate the victory, including ordering sweets and namkeens, are also underway at the party headquarters in ITO, they said.
Reducing air pollution is one of the main guarantees given by AAP in the party’s manifesto.
