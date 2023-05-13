HamberMenu
Jalandhar by-poll results | People of Punjab have voted of politics of work and defeated dynasty politics: Arvind Kejriwal

May 13, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the media at party office, in New Delhi on May 14.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the media at party office, in New Delhi on May 14. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 13 said that AAP’s win in the Jalandhar by-poll was an unprecedented victory.  

“The constituency has been a stronghold of the Congress and AAP has won it. Last year the AAP government was formed in Punjab and the first year is always difficult for a new government. Whole of Punjab’s mood is captured in the Jalandhar result and people of Punjab have given a stamp of approval to the AAP government in Punjab and they believe that we are doing good work in the State,” the Delhi chief Minister said.  

 He further added that the people of Punjab have voted for politics of work and defeated dynasty politics.  

“In 2014, AAP had 4 seats in Lok Sabha and in 2019, it was reduced to one seat and when Bhagwant Mann became the Chief Minister of Punjab, we didn’t have any seat. Today, again AAP has secured one seat in the Lok Sabha. We will soon have a majority in the House if God and people want it,” Mr. Kejriwal said.  

