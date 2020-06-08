Hospitals to admit onlybona fide Delhi residents

Only “bona fide residents of the NCT of Delhi” will be allowed admission to the Capital’s government-administered and private hospitals beginning on Monday, read an order issued by the Health Department on Sunday. The order has been approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Documents needed

The residents of Delhi will be defined by voter IDs, bank passbooks, ration cards, drivers’ licenses, phone and electricity bills in addition to Aadhaar cards issued before June 7 among other documents bearing a residential address from the city. Income tax returns, postal packages bearing residential address will also do.

Not applicable to these

The move that is meant to address the “additional demand” on the city’s health infrastructure by “patients from other parts of the country” will not apply to those seeking treatment to life-threatening conditions, medico-legal cases or patients of Centre-run hospitals located here.

“Treatment relating to oncology, transplantation, neuro-surgery shall continue for all patients irrespective of the place of residence,” the order stated.

Similarly, medico-legal victims of incidents such as road accidents and acid attacks, among others, taking place in the territorial jurisdiction of Delhi will also be eligible for admission at city hospitals.