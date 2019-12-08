Hope U.P. govt. hangs culprits, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called the death of the rape victim from Unnao “shameful” for every Indian and said he hoped that the Uttar Pradesh government will hang the culprits “to set an example” for the society.
The rape victim, who was airlifted to a Delhi hospital after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, including two men accused of raping her, died on Friday night.
“The death of Unnao’s daughter is shameful for every Indian. God give courage to the family of the victim. The whole country is standing with them in this fight. I hope that the U.P. government will soon complete the judicial process and hang our daughter’s killers that will set an example for the whole society,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
