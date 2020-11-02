Hindu Sena defaces signboard outside IICC

Posters were soon removed and FIR was registered: police

Hindu Sena workers on Sunday allegedly defaced a North Delhi Municipal Council signboard outside the India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC) on Lodhi Road in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Posters were put up on the signage of IICC which read “Jihadi Terrorist Islamic Centre”. The police, however, said the posters were soon removed and an FIR has also been registered against unknown persons after North body reported the matter.

S.M. Khan, vice-president of IICC, said that they have registered a complaint with local police regarding the incident and also raised the issue of security at the IICC.

President of right-wing group, Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta said he got to know that some of their workers had done it. He said, when he asked the workers, they said that radical terrorists activities are taking place all over the world, particularly in France, and scores of people from Muslim community came in support of the attack in Indian cities like Bhopal, Mumbai and Aligarh.

