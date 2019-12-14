Govt. adds 30 more services to doorstep delivery scheme

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said 30 services have been added to the government’s doorstep delivery scheme, taking the total services offered to 100.

“After bringing 70 government services to the doorstep of citizens, the government has now added another 30 services to the scheme. Now the citizens don’t need to stand in long lines in government offices. It also avoids multiple visits to the government offices and touts to get public services,” the Chief Minister said.

The 30 services include issuance of free bus passes for differently abled persons, Delhi pension scheme to women in distress (Widow Pension Scheme) and registration of construction workers under Building and other Construction Workers (RE&CS) Act, 1996, among others, said the government.

Under the scheme, citizens can call on the number — 1076 — to avail government services. After the call, a person will visit the citizen and collect documents required for the service and process the request. Citizens can book an appointment online through www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in or www.delhi.gov.in or by visiting any RTO or SDM office.

He said the “revolutionary initiative” in governance has been successful for the last 15 months.

“Now, there are three ways to get things done at the government offices in Delhi. First by visiting the government offices, where the success rate is 57% and 43% of applications get rejected. Secondly, by applying online, in which 45% of applications get cleared while 55% get rejected. The third is doorstep delivery, where the success rate is 91%, whereas only 9% of applications get rejected. This is due to mobile Sahayaks’s intervention to ensure that all documents are complete and attached in the right order along with the applications,” he added.

The scheme was launched with 40 services on September 10, 2018, and 30 more services were added in August 2019. A total of 16,31,772 calls were received and of this, many were enquires. The call centre received 2,89,762 service requests and 2,64,927 applications were disposed of till December 2019. The current disposal rate is about 95% and the remaining 5% under process, said the government.

“The top services under this scheme is issuance of caste [OBC] certificate [21%], issuance of caste [SC] certificate [19%], issuance of income certificate [17%], learners license [8%], issuance of domicile certificate [5%], registration of marriage [2.5%], issuance of delayed birth order [1.8%],” an official statement said.